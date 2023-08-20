World Championships: Armenian wrestler beats Azeri, Georgian rivals to reach semifinals

Armenian wrestler Suren Aghajanyan (60 kg) has defeated his Azerbaijani and Georgian rivals to advance to the semifinals of the U20 World Championships being held in Amman, Jordan, from August 14-20.

The Armenian athlete took a crushing 9-0 win over U20 European champion Anri Khozrevanidze of Georgia in the quarterfinals to move into the semis, the Armenian Wrestling Federation said.

He had earlier defeated Ilkin Gurbanov of Azerbaijan.

