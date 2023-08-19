Youth Chess Olympiad: Armenia finishes 7th

The Armenian team took the 7th place in the FIDE World Youth U16 Chess Olympiad held in Netherlands on August 12-19, the Armenian Chess Federation said.
63 teams from 47 countries took part in the Olympiad.
Individual results of Armenian chess players:
Robert Piliposyan – 6 points
Erik Gasparyan – 5 points
Benik Agasarov – 6,5 points
Nvard Hayrapetyan – 4 points
Prize places were distributed as follows:
1st place – China
2nd place – Turkey
3rd place – Greece
https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2023/08/19/Youth-Chess-Olympiad/2881710
