U.S. envoy visits Sanahin Monastery in Armenia’s Lori

U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien has visited the Sanahin Monastery in Lori Province to view ongoing preservation work in the complex, the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan reported on Saturday.

“Ambassador Kvien visited Sanahin Monastery in beautiful Lori to view ongoing preservation work on several elements of the complex, funded by the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation,” the embassy said in a statement.

“While there she was also greeted by the Mayor of Alaverdi. The U.S. fund is supporting preservation of a group of Eastern monuments in the complex, including the St. Hakop Chapel, the memorial-khachkar of Grigor Tuteordi, and the St. Harutyun Church, and is being led by the Armenian Association of the Architects Restoring Historical Monuments NGO. The U.S. Embassy is proud to support conservation of this important site of Armenia’s rich history and cultural heritage,” it added.

Panorama.AM