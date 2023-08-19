Azerbaijan blocks transfer of young crash victim’s body to Artsakh

Azerbaijan does not allow the body of Helen Dadayan, a 21-year-old Artsakh resident killed in a tragic car crash in Armenia this week, to be transferred to her homeland for burial, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ani Badalyan said on Saturday.

Helen was among 11 people who fell victim to the overnight crash on the Yerevan-Gyumri highway on August 14.

“Helen was a resident of Nagorno-Karabakh, studying in Armenia. She died in horrific car accident 5 days ago. Azerbaijan is refusing repatriation of her body to her homeland for burial. Same through ICRC,” the spokeswoman said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Helen Dadayan was from the village of Chartar. She studied and worked at Yerevan’s Eurasia International University.

ICRC Armenia Office Communications Program Manager Zara Amatuni told Panorama.am earlier that efforts were underway to help move the victim’s body to Artsakh.

Azerbaijan has blocked the Lachin Corridor, the sole road linking Artsakh to Armenia, for over eight months now.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2023/08/19/Artsakh-crash-victim/2881907