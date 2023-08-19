298 people from Armenia still missing following escalations in 2020-2022, ICRC says

The Yerevan office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) received more than 5,000 calls and individual visits from families of the missing in the first half of 2023, the ICRC reported on Friday.

“2 families requested ICRC support to clarify the fate of their missing relatives by opening tracing requests with the ICRC. 7 families learned about the fate of their relatives, the organization said in a statement.

“In total, 298 persons from Armenia are missing in relation to the escalations in 2020-2022, as per data registered by the ICRC, based on the families’ tracing requests,” it added.

