Prime Minister of Georgia visited Patriarchate of Jerusalem

In the afternoon of Thursday, August 17, 2023, the Prime Minister of Georgia, Mr Irakli Garibashvili visited the Patriarchate, accompanied by a group of his associates and the Ambassador of Georgia to Israel Mr Lasha and his son Mr Nikoloz Garibashvili.

The Prime Minister and his delegation were warmly received by H.H.B. our Father and Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III, addressing him with the word “you are most welcome” and referring to the diverse work of the Patriarchate, pilgrimage, pastoral, unification of the Orthodox Churches and to its good relations with the Patriarchate of Georgia. The Patriarch wished the Prime Minister success in his visit to Israel and offered him an icon of the Sacred Edicule and the Theotokos.

The Prime Minister referred to the peaceful work carried out by the Country of Georgia and to its promotion of human values and thanked the Patriarch for his support to the Georgians who come each time on a pilgrimage to the Holy Land and asked for the blessing to worship the Holy Sepulchre.

In the visit to the Holy Sepulchre, he was accompanied by the Elder Dragouman Archimandrite Matthaios and the Holy Sepulchre monks welcomed him, wishing him success in his visit.

Source: Patriarchate of Jerusalem

Orthodox Times