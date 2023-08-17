Ecumenical Patriarch visited his birthplace, Imbros

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew is paying his usual few-day summer visit to his birthplace, Imbros, where he was cordially welcomed by the local Shepherd, Metropolitan Kyrillos of Imbros and Tenedos, his compatriots, and the students of the schools of the island.

During his stay, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, together with the honoured guests, Archbishop Sotirios of Canada, the Archon of the Great Church of Christ, Mr. Anestis Arnopoulos along with his wife, and the well-known History Professor, Mr. İlber Ortaylı, will visit the villages of Imbros, its Churches and chapels, and will attend various cultural events of the local Greek community.

https://orthodoxtimes.com/ecumenical-patriarch-bartholomew-visited-his-birthplace-imbros/