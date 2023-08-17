Creative Armenia artists win topprizes at Oscar-qualifying LAShorts International Film Festival

Ophelia Harutyunyan’s film wins top prize at LA Shorts Fest
“It Takes a Village”, a state-financed short film by Ophelia Harutyunyan has won the Best International Film award at the Oscar and BAFTA-qualifying LA Shorts International Film Festival, the National Cinema Center of Armenia reported on Thursday.
The film director and scriptwriter is Ophelia Harutyunyan. The producer is Nare Leone Ter-Gabrielyan. The film stars Nanor Petrosyan, Liana Vardanyan, Ani Khachikyan, Astghik Abajyan, and Siranush Barseghyan.
The movie tells about Mariam who lives in a remote Armenian village where there are no men. On her birthday, her hopes of having a reunited family are shattered, but she must put aside her own crushed dreams and build up her friend Anush’s hopes of an idyllic life as she embarks into motherhood.
https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2023/08/17/Ophelia-Harutyunyan-LA-Shorts-Fest/2880661
