Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh could derail peace process in South Caucasus – Armenian MFA

YEREVAN, August 16. /TASS/. The current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh could undermine the peace process in the South Caucasus, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a UN Security Council meeting.

“The prospects for stability in our region are being undermined by Azerbaijan as it’s creating a humanitarian disaster in Karabakh. The current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh could lead to the undermining of the peace process in the South Caucasus,” Mirzoyan said.

