Russian mission to UN urges Azerbaijan, Armenia to solve bilateral issues through talks

The problems should be solved between Baku and Yerevan, and no externally imposed schemes and solutions will replace their dialogue, Dmitry Polyansky said

UNITED NATIONS, August 16. /TASS/. Azerbaijan and Armenia can’t resolve their bilateral issues without direct talks, Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s deputy envoy to the UN said at a UN Security Council meeting.

“We also call for a responsible approach to the use of the Security Council platform in this context. In any case, the problems should be solved between Baku and Yerevan, and no externally imposed schemes and solutions will replace their dialogue,” he said.

TASS