Man found dead in Lake Sevan identified as Ukraine’s Charge d’Affaires in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. The man who was found dead in Lake Sevan on August 13 by Armenian rescuers was the Ukrainian Charge d’Affaires in Armenia, according to a report.

European Pravda newspaper reported that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has confirmed the victim’s identity as Charge d’Affaires of Ukraine in Armenia Oleksandr Senchenko.

Armenian authorities earlier said that the man drowned while swimming in Lake Sevan.

On August 13, the Armenian Rescue Service reported that lifeguards patrolling the 2nd public shore of Lake Sevan lost visual contact with a swimmer who was 25 meters away from the shore. The lifeguards rushed to the section of the lake and recovered the swimmer from a depth of 1,5 meters. The latter was declared dead by ambulance crew.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1117325/