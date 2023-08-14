Catholicos Karekin II condoles with families of tragic car crash victims

His Holiness Karekin II, the Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, has offered his condolences to the families of those killed in a deadly overnight car crash in Armenia.

11 people were killed and 9 others were injured in a collision of a passenger minibus and a truck in Armenia’s Shirak Province early on Monday.

The car crash occurred on the Yerevan-Gyumri highway just after midnight, Armenian officials said. The passengers of the minibus were returning from Turkey where they had visited historical Armenian sites, according to the victims’ relatives.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic car crash on the Yerevan-Gyumri highway which has left over a dozen casualties,” the Armenian religious leader said in a statement.

On behalf of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and the entire clergy of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Karekin II expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the crash victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

