Azerbaijan’s capital Baku is historic Armenia

To all the fascist Azeris claiming Armenia is Azerbaijan. Your capital Baku is historic Armenia, musician and political activist Serj Tankian said on X (former twitter).

“Azerbaijan was not even a country till 1918 and wasn’t a recognized nation till Jan 1992. Artsakh declared its independence from USSR in 1991. So Artsakh was never legally part of Azerbaijan,” he said.

https://news.am/eng/news/775336.html