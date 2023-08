Azerbaijani Armed Forces injured an Armenian serviceman, his condition is assessed as critical

On August 14, at around 7:50 p.m., the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces discharged fire from small arms at the Armenian combat outposts nearby Verin Shorzha, in the wake of which a serviceman S. D. was wounded. The Ministry of Defence of Armenia reports.

The health condition of the wounded is assessed as critical.

