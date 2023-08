Armenia’s Haik Martirosyan wins 16th Arad Open Grand Prix

Armenian GM Haik Martirosyan has emerged as the winner of the 16th Arad Open Grand Prix Romania Classic, a 9-round Swiss tournament held in Arad, Romania, from August 7-13.

He scored 7,5 points out of 9 to take the 1st place, the Armenian Chess Federation reported.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2023/08/14/Haik-Martirosyan-Romania-Classic/2878670