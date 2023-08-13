“Artificial Intelligence” enters the Pope’s Teaching: He will dedicate the Message for World Peace Day to this topic

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 08.14.2023).- “Artificial Intelligence and Peace.” This is the theme of the upcoming Message for World Peace Day, which the Catholic Church commemorates every January 1st of each year, and to which the Pope dedicates a specific message. For 2023, this will be the theme. Why?

The remarkable progress made in the field of artificial intelligence is having an increasingly profound impact on human activity, personal and social life, politics, and the economy.

In a message that is not yet fully public, Pope Francis calls for an open dialogue about the meaning of these new technologies, endowed with disruptive potential and ambivalent effects. He emphasizes the need to be vigilant and to work so that a logic of violence and discrimination does not take root in the production and use of these devices, at the expense of the most fragile and excluded: injustice and inequality fuel conflicts and antagonisms. The urgency of responsibly guiding the conception and use of artificial intelligence, so that they serve humanity and the protection of our common home, requires that ethical reflection extend to the realms of education and law.

The protection of human dignity and the care for a fraternity truly open to the entire human family are indispensable conditions for technological development to contribute to promoting justice and peace in the world. This is also what the Pope will address.

Zenit