The Middle East Council of Churches congratulated Patriarch of Alexandria

The Middle East Council of Churches, Presidents, Executive Committee Members, and the General Secretariat, extend their warmest congratulations to Pope and Patriarch Theodore II of Alexandria and All Africa, on the occasion of the fifty years of his monasticism, and wishes him many years of prosperity, blessings, and holiness.

The Middle East Council of Churches also wishes Patriarch Theodore good health and success in his Pastoral mission and raises its Prayers to the Lord Jesus Christ to grant him determination in his service and Christian testimony.

Source: mecc.org

