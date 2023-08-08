Turkish Armenian: Allegations that we live in difficult conditions here do not reflect reality

***Opinions expressed are those of the author(s). They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Hyetert.***

Allegations that Turkish Armenians live in difficult conditions do not reflect reality, Harutyun Kuran, the general director of Luys Media, which includes Luys TV, the first Armenian TV channel in Türkiye, told Anadolu Agency, Report informs.

According to him, there is a lot of misinformation about Armenians living in Türkiye: "Some Armenians think that we live in very difficult conditions here. However, this does not reflect reality. Misinformation about minorities in society should be eliminated. Minorities should explain themselves to society in the most accurate way and not go into their shells."

Kuran said that Armenians have not been discriminated against since 2000: "Armenian Markar Esayan was even elected a member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, if there was discrimination, this would not have happened. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently presented an award to Armenian designer Sevan Bicakci. I have not been discriminated against at any stage of my life. Even when I was in the army, nobody singled me out because my name was different."

Stating that his family has been living in Istanbul for 4 generations and working in the press, the general manager emphasized that they see themselves as a part of Türkiye as the Armenian community: "We also fulfill all the obligations imposed on the citizens of Türkiye and we never give up on it. Even my grandfather is a veteran who participated in the War of Independence."