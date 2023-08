Ecumenical Patriarch at the Church of the Dormition of the Theotokos from Marmara

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presided over the Supplicatory Canon at the Church of the Dormition of the Theotokos from Marmara on Tuesday evening the 8th of August.

Metropolitan Maximos of Silyvria, Supervisor of the Region of Hypsomatheia, concelebrated with the Ecumenical Patriarch as well as many believers.

Orthodox Times