Pope Francis expressed support to Greece which is tested by wildfires

Pope Francis expressed his support for Greece, which was tested by the wildfires.

In a telegram sent by the Vatican’s Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin, it is underlined:

“Pope Francis expresses his deep concern about the threat to human life and the damage caused by the extensive wildfires in many parts of Greece and beyond, as a result of the heat wave that affects many European countries.”

At the same time, as stated in the telegram, the Pope is on the side of all those affected “and prays for the Lord to bless the efforts of firefighters and all emergency personnel to combat this dangerous situation.”

The Pope, finally, “hopes that the dangers for our common house, which increased with the climate crisis, and will make all people renew their efforts in order to protect the gift of creation for the sake of future generations.”

Orthodox Times