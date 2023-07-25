‘This is Our Byzantium’ exhibit opens in Çanakkale Troy Museum

An extraordinary exhibition titled “This is Our Byzantium,” is set to captivate the history of Istanbul, one of humanity’s most exceptional cities, and the enduring legacy of the Byzantine Empire at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s Çanakkale Troy Museum.

Upon conquering Istanbul, Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II, also known as Mehmed the Conquerer, valued and adapted the socio-cultural, political and strategic heritage of the Roman-Byzantine Empire to the conditions of his time. In line with this, the traces of the Byzantine Empire, which thrived for more than a millennium on these lands, are deeply ingrained in Turkish culture.

The artwork called “Byzantine Galleons.” (Photo courtesy of Troy Museum)

The inception of this exhibition and its related works can be traced back to 2013 when esteemed professor Nilgün Sim Süldür encountered the valuable research of Radi Dikici in the field of Byzantine Empire history, leading to his book “This is Our Byzantium.” The objective behind curating this exhibition is to foster a sense of ownership of cultural heritage and to convey the expression of the convergence of civilizations, aiming to pass it on to future generations.

The exhibition boasts a curated collection of artifacts, including the private collection of the late Nilgün Sim Süldür, who sadly passed away in 2022. Under the careful curation of her close friend, Sühendan Kumcu, the “This is Our Byzantium” exhibition will serve as a meeting point between world cultures at the Troy Museum.

The artwork called “Holy Grail.” (Photo courtesy of Troy Museum)

Specially designed exhibition lighting and audio technologies have been employed to ensure that visitors can delightfully observe the displayed artworks and obtain relevant information about the subjects presented.

As it is approached the 100th anniversary of the Republic, the “This is Our Byzantium” exhibition stands as a profound testament to Istanbul’s historical depth and richness. This city continues to captivate the world with its fascinating stories of the Byzantine Empire. This cultural initiative aims to celebrate the legacy of the past while inspiring future generations to embrace and preserve their heritage with pride.

The exhibition will open its doors to visitors on July 29.

Sabah Gazetesi