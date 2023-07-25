Russian peacekeepers can assist in resolving Karabakh’s humanitarian problems — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The Russian peacekeeping mission has every opportunity to help resolve Nagorno-Karabakh’s humanitarian issues, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during talks with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on Tuesday.

“We certainly are paying special attention (as we have been in the past few days) to settling the situation with the Lachin corridor and Nagorno-Karabakh in general,” Lavrov said. “We want to facilitate the resolution of the acute humanitarian problems that have emerged there. The Russian peacekeeping contingent has every opportunity to do this, but it is difficult without the cooperation of the parties.”

The top Russian diplomat also emphasized Russia’s readiness to promote the entire array of trilateral agreements, reached by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia over the past years.

“We consider it important to move ahead on all tracks of Armenia-Azerbaijan normalisation, including the unblocking of transport and economic connections, resolving delimitation issues and developing dialogue between public organizations and experts. We are ready to do all we can for this purpose,” the minister said.

“We are hoping to especially emphasize the Baku-Yerevan draft peace treaty,” Lavrov added.

TASS