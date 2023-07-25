Pashinyan praises Russia’s approaches to Nagorno-Karabakh issue as ‘honest’

YEREVAN, July 25. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a press conference on Tuesday that Russia’s approaches to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue are honest in many ways.
“There are many honest accents in Russia’s position on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue. And if these accents are translated from the diplomatic language, it would mean the following: ‘You have been an independent state for 30 years. How long are you going to call and write to Moscow with every problem? There is such a genre – ‘a letter to the Russian tsar’. They’re right, how long will we live in this genre? Moscow has many problems of its own that it needs to solve,” Pashinyan said.
