Miss Universe Armenia 2022 Kristina Ayanian to preside over 2023 ANCA Eastern Region Annual Gala in Boston

BOSTON, Mass.—Boston’s own Kristina Ayanian, a finance industry professional and Miss Universe Armenia 2022, will preside over the ANCA Eastern Region Endowment Fund’s 17th Annual Gala as master of ceremonies on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the Royal Sonesta Hotel Boston. The gala will feature a cocktail reception, silent auction, dinner and awards program. Tickets are now available.

Ayanian will be joined by hundreds of Armenian American activists and friends from across the Eastern Region to celebrate the region’s 2023 accomplishments and honor activists who have worked tirelessly to advance Hai Tahd. The region will proudly award deserving individuals with the ANCA Eastern Region Freedom Award and the ANCA Eastern Region Vahan Cardashian Award. The next generation of activists – ANCA Leo Sarkisian Internship Program participants from the Eastern Region – will also be recognized at the gala.

Ayanian, the executive producer and host of Nasdaq Listings “Live from MarketSite,” works with top C-suite executives ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies on brand awareness. Ayanian also represented Miss Universe Armenia in the 71st annual Miss Universe Pageant in 2022, where she leveraged her platform to raise awareness about the humanitarian crisis in Armenia and Artsakh, advocating for necessary actions to address the crisis.

Ayanian has made significant contributions as a reporter for Teen Kids News, a groundbreaking syndicated television show for which she was nominated for an Emmy Award for her interview with Great Britain’s Prince Edward. An actress and writer, she completed her first feature-length film, Pride Jewel, which is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime, and her work has also been published in the Anthology of Short Stories by Young Americans. Ayanian has also lent her talents as a contributing writer to the Armenian Weekly.

In addition to her professional achievements, she is an accomplished musician who has performed at prestigious venues, including Carnegie Hall, and has received numerous accolades, including the Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold, Silver, and Bronze Level Awards.

Ayanian serves on the board of Who We Are, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing cultural identity and understanding, and is the co-founder of EyeSupport, which provides crucial humanitarian aid to Armenia and displaced families from Artsakh.

Ayanian graduated cum laude from Bentley University with a dual degree in finance and global studies and a minor in corporate communications and is a proud graduate of St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School.

“We’re incredibly honored to have Kristina serve as this year’s master of ceremonies at our gala in Boston. Kristina is a natural leader with an unwavering commitment to advancing the Armenian Cause and raising awareness on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Artsakh,” said Gala committee member Josh Tevekelian.

For more information about this year’s gala visit http://www.givergy.us/ancaer or contact: ergala@anca.org.

