Archbishop of America on death of Greek pilots: We ask God to grant peaceful rest to their souls

“Our hearts ache with the crash of the Greek firefighting aircraft,” commented Archbishop Elpidophoros of America on Twitter today.

A Canadair CL-215 crashed while fighting a fire in Platanisto today, in southern Evia, the pilot and co-pilot of which were found dead. The airplane crashed at 14:52, according to the press release.

“We ask God to grant peaceful rest to the pilots’ souls and courage to their loved ones. Our prayers go out to the firefighters who continue their relentless fight against the forest fires in Greece,” added Archbishop Elpidophoros on Twitter.

In addition, Greece’s Armed Forces have declared a three-day mourning period (July 25-27) for the loss of lives of two Air Force officers while executing their duty, by order of National Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, who exressed his condolences to the families and colleagues.

Find the Tweet of Archbishop Elpidophors of America below:

Orthodox Times