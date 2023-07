Armenian foreign minister to visit Tehran Monday

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan is due in Tehran on Monday to hold talks with the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He will hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, local Iranian media said on Sunday evening.

