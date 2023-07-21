Russia convinced that settlement between Yerevan and Baku will be reached — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Moscow is convinced that settlement between Baku and Yerevan will be finally reached, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

“We are absolutely sure that sensible politicians in Armenia and Azerbaijan have such realistic and responsible approach to the position Russia is promoting at all stages. I think that our efforts will be crowned by the desired result and a settlement will be ultimately reached,” he said.

He stressed that unlike the West, Russia wants a lasting settlement of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. “Naturally, we see how the West is trying to grab the biggest piece of the pie. We are working on an open, clear and detailed agenda, something both Yerevan and Baku are well aware of. We would not like anyone to twist the essence of our efforts in relations between our two brotherly countries and nations,” he said. “We have no other interest here other than finding a lasting settlement formula. But our Western colleagues evidently want to pull chestnuts out of the fire in this situation.”

“We don’t want anyone to see any elements of geopolitical rivalry with the so-called collective West in our proposals,” he noted. “We are ready to help the sides find a point where their interests converge and where the result can be shaped into binding agreements.”

Touching on the humanitarian situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, Ryabkov stressed that Russia has always done its best and will continue to spare no effort “to minimize humanitarian consequences of any crises.” “Possibilities are not limitless. Resources should be distributed among the priorities but this topic is in sight and we will continue to address it,” he added.

TASS