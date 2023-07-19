Pope Francis Names New Auxiliary Bishops of Los Angeles

The appointments were publicized in Washington, D.C. on July 18, 2023, by Cardinal-designate Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.

(ZENIT News / Washington, 07.18.2023).- Pope Francis has appointed Msgr. Albert M. Bahhuth, Rev. Matthew Elshoff, OFM, Cap., Rev. Brian Nunes, and Rev. Slawomir S. Szkredka, as auxiliary bishops of Los Angeles.

Bishop-elect Bahhuth is a priest of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and currently pastor of Holy Family Church in South Pasadena. Bishop-elect Elshoff is a priest of the Order of Friars Minor Capuchin, a religious order, and a member of Our Lady of Angels Province, currently serving as pastor of St. Lawrence of Brindisi Church in Los Angeles. Bishop-elect Nunes is a priest of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, currently serving as vicar general and moderator of the curia for the archdiocese. Bishop-elect Szkredka is a priest of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, currently serving as formator and professor at Saint John Seminary in Camarillo.

Bishop-elect Albert M. Bahhuth

Monsignor Bahhuth was born October 6, 1956, in Beirut, Lebanon. He came to the United States with his family at a young age and is now a U.S. citizen. He received his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Missouri and earned a master’s degree and a doctorate in chemical engineering from the University of Mississippi in 1983. He attended St. John Seminary in Camarillo, California, and earned a master of divinity in theology (1996). He was ordained to the priesthood on June 1, 1996.

Bishop-elect Bahhuth’s assignments after ordination include: parochial vicar at St. Gregory the Great parish in Whittier, 1996-2000; parochial vicar, Holy Family Catholic Church in Glendale, 2000-2002; pastor of St. Finbar parish in Burbank, 2002-2013; pastor of St. Kateri Tekakwitha parish in Santa Clarita, 2013-2015; and vicar general of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, 2015-2020. He was named a Chaplain to His Holiness with the title of Monsignor in 2017. Since 2021, he has served as pastor of Holy Family parish in Pasadena. Bishop-elect Bahhuth speaks English, Arabic, and Spanish.

Bishop-elect Matthew Elshoff, OFM, Cap.

Father Elshoff was born September 24, 1955, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He began his priestly formation at St. Albert’s Priory in Oakland, California (1976-1978) as well as the Dominican School of Philosophy & Theology in Berkeley, California (1978-1982) where he earned a master of divinity and a master of theology. Father Elshoff attended the California Family Study Center where he received his master’s in marriage and family therapy (1984-1986), and a license in marriage and family therapy (1990). Father Elshoff made his perpetual profession as a Capuchin on September 22, 1979, and was ordained to the priesthood on June 18, 1982.

Bishop-elect Elshoff’s assignments in Our Lady of Angels Province after ordination include: vocation director (1982-1985), campus minister/administrative director/teacher/counselor (1985-1989), alumni director (1992), and president (1993) at St. Francis High School in La Cañada; assistant novice master/vicar of San Lorenzo (1989); provincial minister at St. Francis of Assisi Friary in Burlingame (2008-2014); and pastor of Old Mission Santa Ines in Solvang (2015-2018). He has served as pastor of St. Lawrence of Brindisi in Los Angeles since 2018. Bishop-elect Elshoff speaks English and Spanish.

Bishop-elect Brian Nunes

Father Nunes was born October 26, 1964, in Los Angeles, California. He has a bachelor’s degree in communications from Loyola Marymount University (1986). He attended St. John’s Seminary in Camarillo and received a bachelor’s in philosophy and a master of divinity in 2008. Father Nunes was ordained to the priesthood on May 31, 2008.

Bishop-elect Nunes’s assignments in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles include: associate pastor (2008-2012) and administrator (2012-2014) at Mary Star of the Sea parish in San Pedro (2008-2012); administrator of St. Gregory the Great parish in Whittier (2014-2015); priest secretary to the archbishop (2015-2019); and vice chancellor of the archdiocese (2018-2020). He has served as vicar general and moderator of the curia for the archdiocese since 2020. Bishop-elect Nunes speaks English, Tagalog, and Spanish.

Bishop-elect Slawomir S. Szkredka

Father Szkredka was born May 12, 1974, in Czechowice, Poland. He attended St. Cyril and Methodious Seminary in Orchard Lake, Michigan and received a bachelor’s in philosophy and a master of divinity in theology in 2002. He also undertook advanced studies in Rome, Italy from 2008-2015 and received a doctorate in sacred scripture from the Pontifical Biblical Institute in 2016. Father Szkredka was ordained to the priesthood on January 12, 2002.

Bishop-elect Szkredka’s assignments in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles include: associate pastor at St. Genevieve parish in Panorama City (2002-2006); and associate pastor at St. John the Baptist parish in Baldwin Park (2006-2008). Since 2015, he has served as formator and professor of biblical studies at St. John’s Seminary in Camarillo. Bishop-elect Szkredka speaks English, Polish, and Spanish.

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles is comprised of 8,636 square miles in the State of California and has a total population of 11,291,951 of which 4,011,257 are Catholic.

