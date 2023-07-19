Greek PM met with the Archbishop of America

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met today with Archbishop Elpidophoros of America at the Maximos Mansion.

Mitsotakis reaffirmed his support for the spiritual, social, and educational work of the Archdiocese and thanked Archbishop Elpidophoros for the services he provides to the Greek community, while the bill to lift restrictions on the ability of Greeks abroad to vote in their place of residence was also discussed.

The Prime Minister expressed his optimism that it would be possible for more than 200 MPs to vote in favor of the bill, noting that facilitating voters who are already registered on the electoral lists but reside outside the Greek territory would be “a revolution for the political participation of Greeks abroad in the country’s public affairs”.

The Archbishop of America congratulated the Prime Minister on his election victory and expressed his full support for the bill, adding that “it is something that all Greeks abroad expect”, so that the current restrictions can be lifted and they can exercise their right to vote from their place of residence, as they want to participate in the Greek public affairs.

Orthodox Times