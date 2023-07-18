A nun refused to leave the Church in St Charalambos Corinthia (VIDEO)

At a time when the front of the fire in St Charalambos, Corinthia, is literally out of control, the camera of the Greek tv channel OPEN recorded an elderly woman refusing to leave the church and insisting to remain there despite the danger to her life.

“I’m not scared”

The nun said: “They do not pour water from the air. Why?” The reporter asked her, “Aren’t you afraid?” and she replied, “If God is going to burn me, I’m not afraid.”

She then headed to a spot where the fire was stronger. “Come here, come here,” citizens then shouted at her, calling her to turn back so that her life would not be in danger, from the flames as she approached a dangerous point.

A journalist ran and helped her get back, and led her to a safe place where the journalists are, ethnos.gr reports.

There were tears in the eyes of the old woman, seeing the images of destruction around her.

Orthodox Times