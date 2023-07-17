Ukraine: parliament changes Christmas date to December 25 and moves away from Russian Orthodox liturgy

Following the calendar reform, the Parliament changed the dates of Christmas, Ukrainian Statehood Day, and the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

(ZENIT News / Kyiv, 07.17.2023).- Henceforth, the Nativity of Christ will be officially celebrated in Ukraine on December 25, instead of January 7, the Day of Ukrainian Statehood on July 15, instead of July 28, and the Day of Defenders of Ukraine on October 1, instead of October 14.

The relevant amendments are introduced to Article 73 of the Labor Code of Ukraine.

Earlier this year, the UGCC in Ukraine announced the transition to a new style for fixed holidays starting September 1, 2023. Following Ukraine, the decision to switch to the new calendar style was adopted by the UGCC in Kazakhstan and Central Asia, Germany and Scandinavia, Australia and Oceania, Poland, and the Eparchy of the Holy Family in London.

In this way, the date is homologated to the Roman Catholic Church and will also be followed by the Ukrainian Orthodox. The measure is taken to distance itself from the date of the liturgical celebration of Christmas in the Russian Orthodox Church.

https://zenit.org/2023/07/17/ukraine-parliament-changes-christmas-date-to-december-25-and-moves-away-from-russian-orthodox-liturgy/#google_vignette