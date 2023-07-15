Armenian, Azerbaijani, EU leaders agree to boost settlement processes

YEREVAN, July 15. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, EU President Charles Michel and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev agreed at a meeting in Brussels to intensify efforts to resolve the issues under discussion, the Armenian government said on Saturday.

“A trilateral meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was held in Brussels. The meeting focused on the deepening humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh sparked by Azerbaijan’s illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor. They discussed the processes of demarcation and security on the border between the two countries, the unblocking of regional transport and economic infrastructure, the agreement on settling relations between the two countries, and reached an agreement to enhance efforts for resolving the issues under discussion,” the statement said.

The government’s press service pointed out that the three leaders touched upon the process of signing a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, legal and security issues for the people of Nagorno-Karabakh related to prisoners, missing persons and other humanitarian issues.

