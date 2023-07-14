Baku reports its positions were fired on in Karabakh, on border with Armenia

BAKU, July 14. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has reported that its forces’ positions were fired on in Nagorno-Karabakh and on the border with Armenia.

“At 10:55 a.m. (9:55 a.m. Moscow time – TASS) on July 14, illegal Armenian armed units on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, opened fire from small arms on the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the area of the Shusha and Khodzhaly districts,” it said.

According to the ministry, from 1:39 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. (12:39 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Moscow time) units of the Armenian Armed Forces used firearms to attack the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the area of the Heydarabad village in the Sadarak district in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

“The Azerbaijani army units took retaliatory measures in the above-mentioned areas,” the press service added.

TASS