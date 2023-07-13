Vatican Secretary of State promises relatives of captured soldiers from Armenia’s Shirak to convey their request to Pope

A Holy Mass was held Thursday in the Armenian Catholic Church of Gyumri, Armenia with the participation of the Secretary of State of the Holy See, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

The Apostolic nuncio of the Vatican in Armenia, the Armenian Catholic leader of the US and Canada, the Catholic clergy, and numerous faithful also attended the Holy Mass, Armenpress reported.

During the Holy Mass, Cardinal Parolin conveyed the message of Pope Francis, noting that he came to Armenia as an envoy of peace—with hope and support.

At the end of the Holy Mass, the Secretary of State of the Vatican listened to the relatives of those who died in the 44-day war in 2020 and the relatives of the captured soldiers from Shirak Province of Armenia, and promised to convey to Pope Francis their request for their sons being returned from Azerbaijan.

