Ruben Rubinyan presents Armenia-Turkey relations’ normalization process Germany official

Deputy speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Ruben Rubinyan, on Thursday received a delegation led by Tobias Lindner, Minister of State at the German Federal Foreign Office, the NA informed.

Rubinyan valued cooperation with Germany. He emphasized that the cooperation between Armenia and Germany has expanded and deepened in recent years, which was facilitated also by the effective work by the friendship groups of their parliaments.

Also, the NA vice-speaker presented the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh due to Azerbaijan’s illegal blocking of the Lachin corridor, and highlighted the role of international partners, including Germany, in overcoming this matter.

The importance of the deployment of an EU monitoring mission in Armenia was referred to as well.

In addition, Ruben Rubinyan, who is also Armenia’s special representative for normalization of relations with Turkey, presented the process of normalizing these relations.

