WYD Lisbon to host First World Meeting of Evangelizers and Digital Missionaries at Catholic Influencers Festival

(ZENIT News / Rome, 07.09.2023).- Martin Moriz Square in Lisbon will serve as the venue for the first world meeting of digital evangelizers and missionaries at the Catholic Influencers Festival, organized by “The Church Listens to You,” an initiative that arises from digital missionaries in response to Pope Francis’ call for the Church to conduct the Synod of Synodality, with the intention of extending it to digital environments as well.

This event aims to celebrate and express gratitude for the great missionary work carried out daily by these influencers and digital missionaries from the five continents, who transmit the Gospel through their social media platforms.

On Friday, August 4, from 9:00 pm to 10:30 pm, the Cristonauts Park, located in Martim Moniz Square in Lisbon, will host this festival, bringing together all the evangelizers and digital missionaries present at the World Youth Day.

The Catholic Influencers Festival will be a moment to celebrate together, share testimonies and experiences, pray, and sing. Personalities from all continents will share their music and experiences: Hakuna Group Music (Spain), Father Rob Galea (Australia), Pitter Di Laura (Brazil), Pablo Martínez (Argentina), Missionarios Shalom (Brazil), among others. Additionally, Cardinal Maradiaga and Monsignor Lucio Adrián Ruiz, Secretary of the Dicastery for Communication, will accompany them in this celebration.

Furthermore, the official song of the festival, titled “Vamos por todo el Mundo” (https://spotify.link/tIjuQ8VgeBb), whose music and lyrics have been created by various artists from different countries: Aldana Canale (Argentina), Tomas Romero (Colombia), P. José Pablo (Chile), Pablo Martínez (Argentina), and Felipe Contreras (United States). The multilingual interpretation of this anthem has been carried out, in addition to one of the authors (Pablo Martínez in Spanish), by the following Catholic singers: Pitter Di Laura (Portuguese), Gen Verde (Italian), Juan Delgado (English), and DJ.Halver (French).

The song and its music video will be available on all digital platforms, including Spotify and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@laiglesiateescucha), and on the Digital Synod website: https://www.sinododigital.com/

The Catholic Influencers Festival is supported and sponsored by the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication and sponsored by the Catholic Association of Propagandists (ACdP) and the Cristonautas Foundation. ZENIT is also the media promoter and both the editorial director, Fr. Jorge Enrique Mújica, LC, and the CEO, Pablo Pérez de la Vega, will participate on behalf of our agency.

All Catholic influencers and digital missionaries must register to attend the event in person or follow the festival online through the website: https://www.influencerswyd.org/

