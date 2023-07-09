Summer Surprise: Pope Will Create 21 New Cardinals in September 2023. Here Is The Complete List

Prefects of departments of the Roman curia, three Argentines and several apostolic nuncios are on the list of new cardinals.

DLOPEZ

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 07.09.2023).- At the end of his address and the recitation of the Marian Angelus prayer, Pope Francis announced the creation of new Cardinals. “I wish to announce that on September 30 I will hold a Consistory for the appointment of new Cardinals.” The Holy Father emphasized that “Their provenance expresses the universality of the Church, which continues proclaiming the merciful love of God to all men on earth.” And he added, “The inclusion of the new Cardinals in the Diocese of Rome manifests also the inseparable bond between the See of Peter and the particular Churches scattered throughout the world.”

Here are the names of the new Cardinals:

1. Robert Francis PREVOST, O.S.A.., Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops;

2. Claudio GUGEROTTI, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Oriental Churches

3. Victor Manuel FERNÁDEZ, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith;

4. Emil Paul TSCHERRIG, Apostolic Nuncio;

5. Christophe Louis Yves Georges PIERRE, Apostolic Nuncio;

6. Pierbattista PIZZABALLA, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem;

7. Stephen BRISLIN, Archbishop of Cape Town (Kaapstad);

8. Angel Sixto ROSSI, S.J., Archbishop of Córdoba;

9. Luis José RUEDA APARICIO, Archbishop of Bogotá;

10. Grzegorz RYŚ, Archbishop of Lódź;

11. Stephen Ameyu Martin MULLA, Archbishop of Juba;

12. José COBO CANO, Archbishop of Madrid;

13. Protase RUGAMBWA, Coadjutor Archbishop of Tabora;

14. Sebastian FRANCIS, Bishop of Penang;

15. Stephen CHOW SAU-YAN, S.J., Bishop of Hong Kong;

16. François-Xavier BUSTILLO, O.F.M. Conv., Bishop of Ajaccio;

17. Américo Manuel ALVES AGUIAR, Auxiliary Bishop of Lisbon;

18. Father Angel FERNÁNDEZ ARTIME, S.D.B., Major Rector of the Salesians;

Added to them as members of the College of Cardinals are two Archbishops and one Religious who are distinguished for their service to the Church:

19. Agostino MARCHETTO, Apostolic Nuncio;

20. Monsignor Diego Rafael PADRÓN SÁNCHEZ, Archbishop Emeritus of Cumaná;

21. Father Luis Pascual DRI, O.F.M. Cap., Confessor of the Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii, Buenos Aires.

https://zenit.org/2023/07/09/summer-surprise-pope-will-create-21-new-cardinals-in-september-2023-here-is-the-complete-list/