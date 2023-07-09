Archbishop Elpidophoros continues Charter discussions with Chicago clergy

On July 7, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America met with the Metropolis of Chicago Clergy Syndesmos for an open forum on the proposed revisions to the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese’s Charter.

Archbishop Elpidophoros has also recently held virtual meetings with clergy from the Archdiocesan District and the Metropolises of Boston, New Jersey, and Detroit.

“In the sanctity of our spiritual relationship – as brothers committed to the Church – I am hopeful that our dialogue and discussion can lead us to a sense of solidarity,” Elpidophoros said in his opening remarks.

This session, which was closed to the public, allowed clergy the opportunity to share their questions, feedback, and personal insights and hopes for the future of the Church. The Archbishop is expected to hold similar meetings in each of the other Metropolises over the next several months, and clergy and faithful are encouraged to attend those in their area.

“As time has progressed over the past twenty years, have we seen more youth involvement or less youth involvement?” Elpidophoros said. “Have we seen more people in church or fewer people in church? Have we succeeded in bringing our faithful closer to Christ or have many drifted away?

If the answers to these questions do not indicate an exponentially growing Church, then we need a change. Much like if we use an old map that does not identify new roads, then we need to use a new map and reorient ourselves so that we can start going in the right direction.”

Later that evening, Archbishop Elpidophoros attended a dinner with Metropolitan Nathanael, as well as the members of the Metropolis Council, the Metropolis Philoptochos, the Order of Saint Andrew, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, and Leadership 100.

On Saturday, July 8, the Archbishop presided at the ordination to the priesthood of Deacon Nicholas Anton at Saint Basil Greek Orthodox Church in Chicago.

Source: Archdiocese of America

