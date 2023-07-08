Visit of the President of Ukraine to the headquarters of the Ecumenical Patriarchate

Zelenskyy: I thank Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew for the spiritual support of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, paid a visit to the headquarters of the Ecumenical Patriarchate on Saturday morning, 8 July 2023

The Ukrainian president venerated at the Patriarchal Church of Saint George, where the Ecumenical Patriarch chanted the Trisagion Memorial Service for the fallen Ukrainians in the war, while a private meeting with His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew followed this.

In his message of Twitter, after the meeting with His All-Holiness, the President of Ukraine characteristically wrote: “I thank His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew for spiritual support in Ukraine and to Ukrainians, for prayers for peace for our entire land, for all our people.”

