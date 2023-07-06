The struggle of the Christian woman

By f. Ilias Makos*

The Christian woman knows that the Christian road is, without a doubt, a narrow one.

It is an uphill path, full of difficulties and obstacles, that makes her feet hurt, her knees to bend, her breathing to be intense, her heart rate to speed up, her lungs to inflate.

And yet, she advances, endures, and insists.

The Christian woman knows how to fight hard with herself.

She knows how to overcome her passions.

She knows how to fight her weaknesses.

She knows how to bear her cross.

She knows that her path is not paved with rose petals, but with many thorns.

If she chooses the road of sin by breaking every moral barrier, she knows that consequences will always be severe.

She has bitter tears, not tears of joy.

She has countless agonies and not happy moments.

That is why she is turning to Christ, having as her model the Virgin.

And when she is drowning in the sea of life, her face will turn towards the Lord.

