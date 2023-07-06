Moscow urges Baku to unblock Lachin Corridor

Russia is extremely concerned about the increasing ceasefire violations in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan’s ongoing blockade of the Lachin Corridor, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

“Reports suggest that the humanitarian situation in the region is deteriorating. We regret that due to the supply cutoff, the people of Karabakh may be left without food, essential goods and medicine,” she told a press briefing.

The diplomat stressed that the blockade runs counter to the trilateral agreements between the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, including the terms of the November 9, 2020 statement.

“We call on Baku and Yerevan to resolve all issues exclusively by political and diplomatic means. We urge Azerbaijan to unblock the Lachin Corridor and ensure the unhindered movement of people, vehicles and cargoes through it,” she added.

At the same time, Zakharova noted that the actions of Russian peacekeepers stationed in Karabakh “will be based on the developments of the situation on the ground and will be in line with the agreements reached between the three sides.”

