French, Armenian foreign ministers discuss normalization process of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

Lasting peace between two countries can only be achieved by respecting the rights and culture of those living in the region, says French foreign minister

Esra Taşkın

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna discussed the status of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on normalization of relations in a phone call Thursday with her Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan.

Colonna said that France, Europe and the US supported the mediation efforts between the two countries, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

She pointed out that lasting peace between the two countries can only be achieved by respecting the rights and culture of those living in the region.

She also expressed concern over the deterioration of the security situation there.

AA