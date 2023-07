Egyptian Armenian youth place Armenia, Egypt flags on top of Mount Ararat

Egyptian Armenian youths Saro Yerzngatsian, Ari Yerzngatsian, Varuzhan Kazanjian, Simon Tepoyan, and Shahan Terzibashian have climbed to the top of Mount Ararat—in present-day Turkey. Armenian News-NEWS.am learns about this from the statement and photos posted by the Armenian National Committee of Egypt.

“These youth managed to reach the top of Mount Ararat, raising the flags of Armenia and Egypt at an elevation of 5,165 meters,” this statement added.

