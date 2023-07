Egyptian-Armenia Group Reaches Top of Mount Ararat

CAIRO — A group of Egyptian-Armenian youth succeeded recently in reaching the top of Mount Ararat, where they raised the flags of Armenia and Egypt at an altitude of 5,165 meters. Mount Ararat is located in what is now Eastern Turkey (historic Western Armenia) near the border of the Republic of Armenia. It is closely linked to Armenian culture, legends and identity, and, according to some legends, is where the biblical Noah’s ark landed.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator