Catholicos Aram I holds phone call with Artsakh leader

His Holiness Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia and President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan on Friday held a phone conversation regarding the recent ongoing crisis in the country due to Azerbaijan’s genocidal blockade of Artsakh.

“His Holiness reaffirmed his solidarity with the Artsakh people and informed the President of his recent consultations with the Prime Ministers of Greece and Canada and their positions,” the Great House of Cilicia said in a statement.

Harutyunyan briefed Catholicos Aram I on the dire situation in Artsakh imposed by Azerbaijan.

“The Catholicos and the President underlined the imperative of maintaining the right to self determination of the indigenous people of Artsakh,” the statement said.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2023/07/01/Catholicos-Aram-I/2860653