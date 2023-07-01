Armenia wins 7 medals at International Applied Biology Olympiad

Armenian school students have earned 7 medals, including 4 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze, at the International Applied Biology Olympiad (IABO), the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports reports.

IABO 2023 was held in Indonesia on June 25-28.

Two Quantum College students, Tatev Simonyan and Khosrov Tsakanyan, PhysMath School student Hakob Perikhanyan and Ani Israelyan from Armavir High School No. 1 grabbed gold medals.

YSMU Heratsi High School student Lena Manukyan claimed silver, while Kamuni Abrahamyan from Quantum College and Mariam Dokhoyan from YSMU Heratsi High School won bronze for Armenia.

