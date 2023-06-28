BREAKING: Azerbaijan launches artillery attack, air strikes in Nagorno Karabakh, 4 dead

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. 4 Nagorno Karabakh servicemen were killed when Azerbaijani forces began bombarding Nagorno Karabakh positions with artillery and drone strikes in the early hours of Wednesday, the Nagorno Karabakh Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

“On June 28, starting from 1:30 a.m., the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened artillery fire in the direction of Martuni and Martakert, using UAVs as well. There are 4 casualties from the Armenian side. The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Artsakh will make an additional statement,” the ministry said.

The ministry added that the recent continuous disinformation campaign launched by Azerbaijan falsely accusing the Nagorno Karabakh army of violating the ceasefire was aimed at creating an “information base” for this aggression.

“The Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan, continuously spreading disinformation in previous days as if the units of the Defence Army violate the ceasefire, and, in particular, on June 27, by disseminating a false statement about the wounding of the Azerbaijani AF serviceman by the Armenian side fire, created an informational basis for another provocation. The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Artsakh will make an additional statement,” the Nagorno Karabakh ministry of defense added.

