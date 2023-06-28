Armenia’s Pashinyan has telephone conversation with Turkey’s Erdogan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia had a telephonic conversation with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, the PM’s office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Armenian premier congratulated the Turkish president on the occasion of the Feast of Sacrifice holiday of Muslims, and the president congratulated the premier on the coming Vardavar, the Christian Feast of the Transfiguration of Jesus Christ.

Also, the two leaders discussed the process of normalizing bilateral relations between their countries. In this context, the course of implementation of the agreement on the opening of their land border for the holders of diplomatic passports and citizens of third countries was discussed.

