Yerevan street renamed after Catholicos Vazgen I

The Yerevan City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to rename a street in Yerevan after Catholicos Vazgen I, who headed the Armenian Apostolic Church for nearly 40 years.

All 45 councilors in attendance of today’s meeting backed the decision to rename Kasyan Street in Yerevan’s Arabkir district after Vazgen I.

He led the Armenian Apostolic Church from 1955 to 1994.

Catholicos Vazgen I died at his residence in Yerevan on August 18, 1994, after a long illness.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2023/06/27/Yerevan-street-Vazgen-I/2858281