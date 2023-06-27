Pashinyan claims he didn’t know his son’s whereabouts during 2020 war

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan claims that he did not know his son Ashot’s whereabouts during the 2020 Artsakh war.

“Knowing that my son joined the army as a volunteer, I had no information on his whereabouts and didn’t try to reach out to him,” he said, testifying before a parliamentary commission probing the course and causes of the war.

“I thought if I tried to find out where my son was, it would mean I did not consider other soldiers my sons,” Pashinyan explained.

The premier claimed he learned about the developments involving his son only after the war and his return.

“Then I found out that he was part of a small scout team carrying out a mission on the frontline. He came under shelling and his fellow soldier was killed,” Pashinyan said.

According to him, 21 soldiers from Ashot Pashinyan’s regiment were killed in Azerbaijani attacks.

Panorama.AM